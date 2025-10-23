Huijing Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Huijing Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9968) ).

Huijing Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the membership of its three standing Board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the roles of key members within these committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of Huijing Holdings, potentially impacting its strategic direction and offering stakeholders insight into the company’s leadership and decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 4,428,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$110.3M

