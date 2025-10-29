Huddlestock Fintech AS Announces Dividend Distribution in Done.ai Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) has shared an update.

Huddlestock Fintech AS announced a dividend distribution in kind, offering shares in Done.ai Group AB to its shareholders. This strategic move involves distributing approximately 929,522 shares, with each 306 Huddlestock shares entitling the holder to one Done.ai share. The distribution is structured in two tranches, with specific dates set for eligibility and distribution, reflecting Huddlestock’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic partnerships.

More about Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-service offerings. The company provides full operational service support and leading financial consultancy services, delivering innovative and sustainable technology solutions to companies offering financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 474,154

Current Market Cap: NOK204.9M

See more insights into 9JR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue