Huddlestock CEO Transfers Shares to Holding Company

Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) has shared an announcement.

Huddlestock Fintech AS announced that its CEO, Leif Arnold Thomas, has sold 1,124,154 shares to his wholly owned holding company, Samo Holding AS. This transaction is part of a settlement for the CEO’s accrued bonus under a share incentive agreement, reflecting internal financial structuring and compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements.

More about Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-service offerings, along with comprehensive operational service support and financial consultancy services. The company focuses on delivering sustainable technology and operational solutions to businesses offering financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 487,316

Current Market Cap: NOK192.4M

