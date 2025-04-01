Hubilu Venture Delays 10-K Filing

Hubilu Venture ( (HBUV) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Hubilu Venture Corporation has filed a Form 12b-25, notifying a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The company has not specified any particular internal or external reasons for the delay in the report. However, they have assured that the report will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date. Importantly, Hubilu Venture Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by David Behrend, indicating the company’s commitment to compliance and transparency.

