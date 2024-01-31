Hubbell Announces Director John G. Russell’s Retirement

Hubbell B (HUBB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

John G. Russell informed Hubbell Incorporated of his plans to retire and not seek reelection as a Director at the company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. His decision was not due to any disagreements with the company.

