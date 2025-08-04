HUB24 Limited to Announce 2025 Full Year Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from HUB24 Limited ( (AU:HUB) ) is now available.

HUB24 Limited announced it will release its 2025 full year results on 19 August 2025, with an analyst and investor briefing scheduled for the same day. The briefing will be streamed live, and presentation slides will be available online. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about HUB24 Limited

HUB24 Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, offers a range of financial services and technology solutions. Its HUB24 Platform provides a comprehensive array of investment options and managed portfolio solutions for advisers and their clients. HUBconnect leverages data and technology to address challenges faced by stockbrokers and advisers, while Class offers cloud-based wealth accounting software. Myprosperity provides client portals for accountants and financial advisers, enhancing service delivery and customer experience.

YTD Price Performance: 53.86%

Average Trading Volume: 281,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.64B

