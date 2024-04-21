HUB24 Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has actively engaged in a share buy-back program, repurchasing a total of 25,331 shares on the market the previous day, adding to the 302,929 shares bought back before that date. This is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital, as detailed in their latest ASX update dated April 22, 2024. Investors may view this as a sign of the company’s confidence in its value and future prospects.

