HUB24 Director Adjusts Shareholding with On-Market Sale

The latest update is out from HUB24 Limited ( (AU:HUB) ).

HUB24 Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Catherine Louise Kovacs selling 1,150 fully paid ordinary shares at an average price of $120 per share. This transaction reduces her holding to 2,600 shares, and it was conducted as an on-market trade, reflecting a personal adjustment in her investment portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HUB) stock is a Hold with a A$117.00 price target.

HUB24 Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing investment and superannuation platform solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative technology and products to financial advisers and their clients, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of wealth management.

Average Trading Volume: 311,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.74B

