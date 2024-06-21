Huayi Tencent Shareholders Unite in Key Decisions

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co., Ltd. (HK:0419) has released an update.

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited successfully held its AGM and EGM on June 21, 2024, with all directors present and all proposed resolutions passed by overwhelming majority votes. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s decisions, including the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of share-related mandates. The total number of shares voted represented a near-unanimous agreement on all items on the agenda.

