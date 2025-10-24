Huaxin Cement Declares Dividend for First Three Quarters of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) has issued an update.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. announced a cash dividend of RMB 0.34 per share for the first three quarters of 2025, with shareholders having the option to receive the dividend in different currencies. The ex-dividend date is set for November 14, 2025, and the payment date is December 24, 2025. The announcement reflects the company’s stable financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders, despite withholding tax implications for different types of shareholders.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. The company is a key player in the construction materials sector, serving a broad market that includes infrastructure and real estate development.

Average Trading Volume: 12,258,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.9B

