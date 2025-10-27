Huaxin Cement Announces Dividend for Q1-Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ).

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has announced a cash dividend of RMB 0.34 per share for the first three quarters of 2025, with a payment date set for December 24, 2025. The announcement includes details on currency options and withholding tax rates for different types of shareholders, impacting both non-resident enterprises and mainland individual investors.

More about Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 11,517,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.71B

