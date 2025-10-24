Huaxin Cement Announces 2025 EGM and Dividend Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) has issued an update.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its Fourth Extraordinary General Meeting in 2025 to discuss and approve several resolutions, including a profit distribution proposal and the adoption of a Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme. The company plans to distribute a cash dividend of 0.34 yuan per share for the first three quarters of 2025, amounting to a total of 706,021,373 yuan, subject to approval at the EGM. This move is expected to impact shareholders, particularly overseas non-resident enterprise shareholders, due to tax withholding obligations.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cement industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of cement and related products, focusing on the Chinese market.

