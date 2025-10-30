Huatai Securities Co Enhances Governance with Revised Board Committees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huatai Securities Co ( (HK:6886) ) has shared an update.

Huatai Securities Co has revised the terms of reference for its Board of Directors’ committees to enhance corporate governance and decision-making. The update involves the establishment of several specialized committees, including Compliance and Risk Management, Audit, Development Strategy, Nomination, and Remuneration and Appraisal Committees. These committees are designed to improve accountability and efficiency in governance, with a focus on independent oversight and professional expertise. The changes are expected to strengthen the company’s operational framework and align with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting stakeholders by ensuring more robust governance practices.

More about Huatai Securities Co

Huatai Securities Co, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities trading and investment services. The company conducts its business in Hong Kong under the name HTSC.

Average Trading Volume: 14,173,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$218.2B

