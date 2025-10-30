Huatai Securities Co Enhances Board Governance with Revised Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Huatai Securities Co ( (HK:6886) ).

Huatai Securities Co has revised the terms of reference for its Board of Directors’ committees to enhance corporate governance and decision-making processes. The revisions include the establishment of several specialized committees, such as Compliance and Risk Management, Audit, Development Strategy, Nomination, and Remuneration and Appraisal. These committees are designed to strengthen the company’s governance framework by ensuring accountability and structured decision-making, with a focus on independent oversight and professional expertise.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6886) stock is a Buy with a HK$23.44 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huatai Securities Co stock, see the HK:6886 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huatai Securities Co

Huatai Securities Co is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company conducts business in Hong Kong under the name HTSC, focusing on securities and related financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 14,173,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$218.2B

Learn more about 6886 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue