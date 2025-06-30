Huasheng International Reports Significant Financial Decline for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huasheng International Holding Limited ( (HK:1323) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huasheng International Holding Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company’s revenue from continuing operations decreased by 32% to HK$372.6 million, and gross profit fell by 52.2% to HK$65.2 million, resulting in a gross profit margin drop to 17.5%. The loss attributable to the owners of the company amounted to HK$92.4 million, highlighting a challenging year for the company.

More about Huasheng International Holding Limited

Huasheng International Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on various industries, though specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 464,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.2M

