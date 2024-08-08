Huanxi Media Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Huanxi Media Group Ltd. (HK:1003) has released an update.

Huanxi Media Group Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 30, 2024, to discuss the interim results for the first half of the year and contemplate the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it may influence the company’s stock performance, depending on the financial outcomes and dividend decisions made by the Board.

