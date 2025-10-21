Huaneng Power International to Host Q3 2025 Results Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) has issued an announcement.

Huaneng Power International has announced a conference call for global investors to discuss its 2025 third quarter results, scheduled for October 29, 2025. The call aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operating results and financial position for the first three quarters of 2025, with key company executives participating to address common investor concerns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0902) stock is a Sell with a HK$4.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huaneng Power International stock, see the HK:0902 Stock Forecast page.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is a leading power generation company in China, primarily engaged in the development, construction, and operation of large power plants. The company focuses on providing reliable and efficient electricity to meet the growing energy demands in China and is a significant player in the power industry.

Average Trading Volume: 37,157,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$117.3B

