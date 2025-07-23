Huaneng Power International Issues Sixth Tranche of Super Short-Term Commercial Papers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) just unveiled an update.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. has successfully issued its sixth tranche of super short-term commercial papers for 2025, amounting to RMB2 billion with a 99-day maturity period and an interest rate of 1.43%. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to supplement working capital, adjust the debt structure, and repay bank loans, which could strengthen the company’s financial position and operational flexibility.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and sale of electricity. The company is a major player in the power industry, with a significant market presence in China and overseas.

