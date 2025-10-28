Huadian Power International Announces Governance Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Huadian Power International ( (HK:1071) ) is now available.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and the abolishment of its Supervisory Committee. These changes are in response to new regulations and aim to update the company’s governance structure, including adjustments to share capital, board structure, and committee responsibilities, enhancing corporate governance and compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1071) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huadian Power International stock, see the HK:1071 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited is a Sino-foreign investment joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on power generation and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 13,014,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.22B

