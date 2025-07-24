Hua Hong Semiconductor Schedules Board Meeting for Q2 Financial Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. ( (HK:1347) ) is now available.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 7, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1347) stock is a Hold with a HK$35.40 price target.

More about Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the semiconductor industry. It focuses on the production and development of semiconductor products and services, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 28,806,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$72.07B



