Hua Hong Semiconductor Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Amidst Market Fluctuations

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. ( (HK:1347) ) has issued an update.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited reported its second quarter 2025 results, showing a revenue increase of 18.3% year-over-year to US$566.1 million and a net profit rise of 19.2% over the same period. The company achieved record capacity utilization and improved operational metrics amidst global trade fluctuations, while continuing to expand its product portfolio and ramp up its new 12-inch production line in Wuxi.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1347) stock is a Hold with a HK$35.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. stock, see the HK:1347 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a leading global pure-play foundry company, focusing on specialty technology domains. It is involved in enhancing core competencies in products, processes, R&D, and supply chain management, with a market strategy that aligns with both domestic and international strategic customers.

Average Trading Volume: 32,545,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$85.51B

