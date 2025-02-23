HSR Act Review Poses Major Hurdle for H&E Equipment Services Merger

H&e Equipment Services (HEES) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

The review under the HSR Act poses a significant risk to the completion of the Offer and Merger involving H&e Equipment Services, as any transaction exceeding certain thresholds must undergo scrutiny by the FTC and Antitrust Division. This includes a mandatory 30-calendar day waiting period, which could be extended if additional information is requested, potentially delaying the process. The FTC and the Antitrust Division retain the authority to challenge the transaction if they believe it may substantially lessen competition, which could result in legal actions to enjoin the merger or require divestitures. Consequently, there is no guarantee that the transaction will proceed as planned, as actions by regulatory bodies or legal challenges could impede its completion.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on HEES stock based on 1 Hold.

