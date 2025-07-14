HSC Resources Group Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Windmill Group Ltd. ( (HK:1850) ) has provided an update.

HSC Resources Group Limited, formerly known as WINDMILL Group Limited, has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for July 31, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the audited annual results for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, and discussing the potential recommendation of a final dividend. This announcement is significant as it highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement by considering dividend payments, which could impact investor confidence and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 385,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.28M

