HSC Resources Group Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Windmill Group Ltd. (HK:1850) has released an update.

HSC Resources Group Ltd. announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on October 25, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, re-appointment of Global Link CPA Limited as auditors, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The unanimous shareholder support reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

