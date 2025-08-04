HSC Resources Group Announces Effective Date for Capital Reorganisation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Windmill Group Ltd. ( (HK:1850) ) is now available.

HSC Resources Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the effective date for its Capital Reorganisation. The reorganisation, which includes a Capital Reduction confirmed by the Court, will become effective on August 5, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy that includes a Rights Issue, allowing shareholders to acquire additional shares. The change is expected to impact the company’s market operations, with trading in the adjusted shares commencing on the same day.

Average Trading Volume: 405,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.97M

