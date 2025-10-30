HSBC’s CIO Sells Shares in Compliance with Market Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stuart Riley, the Group Chief Information Officer of HSBC Holdings PLC, sold 22,404 ordinary shares of the company on October 29, 2025. The shares were sold on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £10.69 each, totaling £239,498.76. This transaction was disclosed in compliance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, highlighting transparency in the company’s managerial transactions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HSBA) stock is a Buy with a £12.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HSBC Holdings stock, see the GB:HSBA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HSBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HSBA is a Outperform.

HSBC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s strategic initiatives and upgraded financial targets bolster confidence in future growth. Technical indicators suggest some short-term caution, but the long-term outlook remains positive. Valuation metrics are favorable, with an attractive dividend yield.

More about HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings PLC is a leading global financial institution, primarily engaged in providing banking and financial services. The company operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on commercial banking, global banking and markets, wealth and personal banking, and global private banking.

Average Trading Volume: 22,880,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £184.6B

