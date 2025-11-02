HSBC Updates on Voting Rights and Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) has issued an announcement.

HSBC Holdings plc announced that as of October 30, 2025, its issued share capital consists of 17,201,971,220 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. This update on voting rights and capital is significant for shareholders as it impacts their calculations regarding their interests under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance.

HSBC Holdings plc is a leading global financial institution, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates in the banking and financial services industry, providing a comprehensive range of services including retail banking, wealth management, commercial banking, and global banking and markets. HSBC is known for its extensive international presence and focus on connecting customers to opportunities worldwide.

