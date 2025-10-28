HSBC Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Strategic Focus Amid Legal Provisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) has provided an update.

In its third-quarter earnings release for 2025, HSBC Holdings reported a decrease in profit before tax to $7.3 billion, down $1.2 billion from the previous year, primarily due to increased operating expenses from legal provisions. Despite this, the bank saw revenue growth driven by strong performance in its Wealth segment and an increase in net interest income. The bank’s strategic focus on simplification and agility is reflected in its performance, with expectations for improved return on tangible equity. HSBC also announced a third interim dividend and completed a $3 billion share buy-back, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns.

HSBC Holdings plc is a global banking and financial services organization headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company offers a wide range of services including personal, commercial, and investment banking, as well as wealth management. HSBC operates in various markets worldwide, with a significant presence in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

