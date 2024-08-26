HSBC Progresses with Share Buy-back Program

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has repurchased and cancelled 2,449,600 of its own shares at prices ranging between HK$67.2500 and HK$67.6500 per share, as part of its share buy-back program announced earlier in the month. Since the start of the buy-back initiative, 88,709,326 shares have been acquired for around US$734.5 million, affecting the total issued share capital. The cancellation of shares will be announced separately for different stock exchanges, with the latest total share count standing at 18,416,388,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

