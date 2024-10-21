HSBC Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 2.9 billion US dollars worth of its own shares as part of a buy-back initiative announced in August 2024. The recent transactions involved buying approximately 1.18 million shares in the UK and 844,800 shares in Hong Kong, aiming to reduce overall share capital and enhance shareholder value. This strategy reflects HSBC’s efforts to optimize capital allocation and manage its equity structure efficiently.

