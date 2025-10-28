HSBC Holdings Announces 3Q 2025 Earnings Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) has issued an update.

HSBC Holdings plc announced its 3Q 2025 earnings release, which will be discussed in a Zoom meeting hosted by Group CFO Pam Kaur. This event is significant for investors and analysts as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholder decisions and market positioning.

HSBC Holdings plc, headquartered in London, is a leading global banking and financial services organization with a presence in 57 countries and territories. As of September 2025, it holds assets worth US$3,234 billion, making it one of the largest financial institutions worldwide.

