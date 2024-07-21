HSBC Completes Multi-Million Share Buyback

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 3,250,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of HK$66.5264 per share from Morgan Stanley, as part of its share buy-back program initiated on 7 May 2024. Since the start of the program, the company has repurchased a total of 331,371,599 shares for approximately US$2.9 billion. The repurchases were made on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the total issued share capital post-cancellation is 18,518,135,661 shares.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.