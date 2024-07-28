HSBC Completes Multi-Billion Dollar Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has finalized its share buy-back program, purchasing for cancellation a total of around 343 million ordinary shares on both UK and Hong Kong exchanges, with a total spend of approximately US$3 billion. The final tranche involved the acquisition of 1.75 million shares at a volume weighted average price of HK$66.1881 each from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and the latest purchase concludes the buy-back initiative announced earlier in May 2024.

