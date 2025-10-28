HSBC Announces Third Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) has provided an update.

HSBC Holdings plc announced a third interim dividend of USD 0.10 per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2025, amounting to approximately USD 1.72 billion. The dividend will be payable on 18 December 2025 to shareholders on record as of 7 November 2025, with options for payment in US dollars, pounds sterling, or Hong Kong dollars. This announcement reflects HSBC’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact its market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence.

More about HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings plc is a leading global financial services company, primarily engaged in providing banking and financial services. It operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on both retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and global banking and markets.

