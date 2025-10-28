HSBC Announces New Reporting Segments and 3Q 2025 Financial Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) is now available.

HSBC Holdings plc has released its unaudited financial information for the third quarter of 2025, which has been prepared in line with the company’s significant accounting policies. The announcement highlights a shift in the company’s reporting segments, effective from January 2025, which will now include four main businesses: Hong Kong, UK, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and International Wealth and Premier Banking. This restructuring aims to enhance the alignment of internal and external reporting, providing more clarity to investors and reflecting management’s assessment of year-on-year performance.

More about HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings plc is a leading global financial institution headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates in the banking and financial services industry, offering a wide range of products and services, including retail banking, wealth management, and corporate banking. HSBC has a significant market presence in regions such as Hong Kong and the UK, and it focuses on international wealth and premier banking, corporate and institutional banking.

See more data about HSBA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue