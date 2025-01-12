HSBC Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy with Latest Repurchase

Stay Ahead of the Market:
HSBC Holdings ( (GB:HSBA) ) has shared an announcement.
HSBC Holdings plc has announced the repurchase of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. On January 10, 2025, the company purchased over 3.3 million shares on UK venues and 337,200 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, amounting to a considerable reduction in outstanding share capital. This buy-back, totaling approximately $2.3 billion since its announcement in October 2024, reflects HSBC’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.
More about HSBC Holdings
HSBC Holdings plc is a multinational banking and financial services company based in London, United Kingdom. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to customers worldwide, focusing on commercial banking, global banking, and markets, wealth and personal banking, and global private banking.
YTD Price Performance: 1.76%
Average Trading Volume: 23,859,888
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £143.1B
