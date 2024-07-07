HSBC Advances Share Buy-back Program

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of its stock buy-back program initiated on 7 May 2024. A total of 286,820,352 ordinary shares have been repurchased for around US$2.51 billion, influencing the company’s issued share capital and voting rights. The shares were bought from various venues, including the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at prices detailed in the announcement.

