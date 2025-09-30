HRnetGroup Limited Enhances Liquidity with Treasury Shares Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HRnetGroup Ltd. ( (SG:CHZ) ) has shared an update.

HRnetGroup Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced the sale of 156,600 treasury shares to enhance trading liquidity and free float. This transaction slightly reduced the percentage of treasury shares from 3.30% to 3.28% of the total shares outstanding, with a total value of S$112,027.13. The sale is part of the company’s efforts to improve market dynamics and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:CHZ) stock is a Buy with a S$0.78 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HRnetGroup Ltd. stock, see the SG:CHZ Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 167,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$727.3M

