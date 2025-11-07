H&R Block Reports Strong Start to Fiscal 2026

H&R Block ( (HRB) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information H&R Block presented to its investors.
H&R Block, Inc. is a company that provides global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions, blending digital innovation with human expertise to help clients achieve optimal outcomes during tax season and manage their finances effectively through its mobile banking app, Spruce.
H&R Block has reported a strong start to fiscal 2026, with a 5% increase in revenue for the first quarter, alongside strategic moves such as share repurchases and dividends that demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value.
The company achieved a total revenue of $203.6 million, marking a $9.7 million increase from the previous year, driven by higher net average charges and growth in Wave subscription revenue. Operating expenses decreased by 2.7% due to reduced legal fees, while the net loss from continuing operations improved by $6.1 million. H&R Block also repurchased $400 million worth of shares, reflecting its robust capital allocation strategy.
Despite the seasonal nature of its business, which typically results in a net loss during the first quarter, H&R Block remains confident in its fiscal year plans, reaffirming its 2026 outlook with expected revenue between $3.875 billion and $3.895 billion and adjusted diluted EPS ranging from $4.85 to $5.00.
Looking ahead, H&R Block is poised to continue its transformation under new leadership, with plans to build on its current momentum and deliver outstanding results for the remainder of the fiscal year.