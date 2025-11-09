HPL Electric & Power Settles Trademark Dispute with Havells

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from HPL Electric & Power Limited ( (IN:HPL) ) is now available.

HPL Electric & Power Limited has announced the signing of a Settlement Agreement with Havells India Limited, resolving all longstanding disputes and litigations concerning the use of the ‘HAVELLS’ trademark. This agreement, facilitated by mediation from the Delhi High Court, concludes legal proceedings in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India, potentially stabilizing the company’s market position and reducing legal uncertainties for stakeholders.

More about HPL Electric & Power Limited

HPL Electric & Power Limited operates in the electrical industry, focusing on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of electrical equipment and solutions. The company’s primary products include metering solutions, switchgears, lighting equipment, and wires and cables, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 23,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 27.14B INR

