HOYA Corporation to Restructure Contact Lens Business

The latest announcement is out from HOYA ( (JP:7741) ).

HOYA Corporation announced a strategic move to transfer its contact lens retail business to a newly formed subsidiary, HOYA Eye Care Retailing Corporation, effective April 1, 2026. This decision aims to enhance business operations by allowing for more focused sales, marketing, and store management strategies tailored to the contact lens industry, potentially improving market positioning and operational efficiency.

HOYA Corporation operates in the electronics, imaging, healthcare, and medical industries, offering a range of products related to these fields. The company is focused on manufacturing and sales, with a significant market presence in these sectors.

