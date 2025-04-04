Howden Joinery Director Transfers Shares Internally

Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) has shared an announcement.

On April 3, 2025, Richard Sutcliffe, a director at Howden Joinery, transferred 19,373 ordinary shares to Jenny Sutcliffe for no consideration. This transaction, disclosed under UK MAR regulations, reflects internal share management and does not directly impact the company’s market operations or stakeholder interests.

More about Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group PLC operates in the home improvement industry, primarily focusing on the design and supply of kitchens and joinery products. The company serves a diverse market, including trade professionals and homeowners, with a strong emphasis on quality and customer service.

YTD Price Performance: -9.77%

Average Trading Volume: 1,782,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.92B

