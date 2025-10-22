Howden Joinery Announces Share Buyback and Capital Adjustment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Howden Joinery Group PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 43,167 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 834.59 pence per share, as part of a buyback program executed through Barclays Bank PLC. This transaction, alongside a correction in previously reported share transfers, adjusts the company’s issued capital to 542,915,217 shares, with 540,435,526 shares holding full voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HWDN) stock is a Buy with a £9.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Howden Joinery stock, see the GB:HWDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HWDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HWDN is a Outperform.

Howden Joinery’s strong financial performance and optimistic earnings call guidance are the most significant factors contributing to the score. The stock’s valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and an attractive dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which slightly offsets the positive aspects. Overall, the company is financially robust and strategically positioned for growth, despite market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HWDN stock, click here.

More about Howden Joinery

Average Trading Volume: 1,653,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.34B

See more data about HWDN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue