Houston American Energy Notes Unusual Stock Activity

Houston American Energy ( (HUSA) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 13, 2025, Houston American Energy Corp. announced awareness of unusual trading activity in its common stock on the NYSE American, observed on June 12 and June 13, 2025. The company stated there have been no material developments in its business to explain the market action and is currently unable to determine if corrective actions are necessary.

More about Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. Its principal operations are located in the U.S. Permian Basin, with additional properties in the Louisiana U.S. Gulf Coast region.

Average Trading Volume: 149,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.56M

