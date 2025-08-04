Houston American Energy Appoints New Board Member

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Houston American Energy ( (HUSA) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, Keith Grimes resigned from the Board of Directors of Houston American Energy Corp., and Martha Crawford was appointed as a new board member. Crawford, with over 30 years of experience in the energy, chemicals, and finance industries, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic goals, particularly in developing low-carbon technologies and innovation hubs. Her appointment aligns with HUSA’s commitment to expanding into renewable energy and materials, enhancing its position in the circular economy space.

More about Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. is an independent energy company with a diversified portfolio across conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production, the company is expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry, including sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,456,731

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $324.7M

