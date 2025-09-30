Hot Chili Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Hot Chili Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is now available on their website. This statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accountability. The announcement highlights the company’s efforts to maintain robust governance practices, which can enhance investor confidence and support its strategic objectives in the competitive mining sector.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper projects. The company is dedicated to advancing its assets to meet growing global demand for copper, a critical component in various industries, including electronics and renewable energy.

Average Trading Volume: 384,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$172M

