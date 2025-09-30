Hot Chili Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) has issued an update.

Hot Chili Limited has released its Annual Report for 2025, detailing the company’s financial performance and operational activities over the past year. The report provides insights into the company’s strategic initiatives, financial health, and future outlook, highlighting its commitment to driving forward in its industry.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Average Trading Volume: 384,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$172M

Find detailed analytics on HCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue