Hot Chili Limited Confirms Robust Mineral Resources at Costa Fuego Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) is now available.

Hot Chili Limited has released its annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves statement for the Costa Fuego Project, confirming no changes to previously reported estimates. The statement highlights significant reserves, including 2.9 million tonnes of copper and 2.6 million ounces of gold in indicated resources, and 1.9 million tonnes of copper and 1.6 million ounces of gold in probable ore reserves. This announcement underscores the project’s potential to enhance Hot Chili’s industry positioning and offers promising prospects for stakeholders.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Limited is a company in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, with a significant market focus on the Costa Fuego Project in Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 384,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$172M

See more data about HCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue