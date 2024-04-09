Hot Chili Files Key Report for Chile Copper-Gold Project

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has officially filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project, situated in Chile. This detailed report, accessible on SEDAR+ and the company’s website, corroborates the previously announced update on the project’s mineral resources. The company confirms the consistency of the new report with their earlier release and reassures that no new data has surfaced that would significantly alter the project’s previously stated estimates.

