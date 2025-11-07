Host Hotels & Resorts Reports Modest Q3 Growth

Host Hotels and Resorts ( (HST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Host Hotels and Resorts presented to its investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the United States, specializes in owning luxury and upper-upscale hotels across the country and internationally, partnering with premium brands like Marriott and Hilton.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Host Hotels & Resorts announced a modest increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) and total revenue per available room (Total RevPAR), alongside a significant rise in net income, driven by strategic property sales and robust transient demand.

Key highlights from the report include a 0.8% growth in Comparable Hotel Total RevPAR and a 0.2% increase in Comparable Hotel RevPAR for the quarter. The company also reported a 94% increase in net income compared to the same period in 2024, attributed largely to gains from property sales. However, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre saw declines due to rising expenses, particularly in wages and benefits.

Strategically, Host Hotels completed the sale of the Washington Marriott at Metro Center and announced a new agreement with Marriott to undertake transformational renovations at four properties. The company also received a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s, reflecting its strong financial position and operational performance.

Looking ahead, Host Hotels & Resorts anticipates continued growth in RevPAR and Total RevPAR for the full year 2025, driven by favorable demand trends and ongoing portfolio reinvestments. The company remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and financial outlook, despite challenges in group demand and rising operational costs.

